COVID-19: Here's Long Island Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 has remained steady on Long Island, according to three-day data released Saturday, Oct. 3.

A record 134,267 test results were reported on Friday, Oct.2 to New York State.

In the top 20 "hotspot" ZIP codes in areas that have seen recent outbreaks - Brooklyn, Queens, and Rockland and Orange counties - 8,676 tests were conducted, yielding 450 positives or a 5.2 percent positivity rate.

In the remainder of the state, 125,591 tests were conducted yielding 1,281 positives or a 1.01 percent positivity rate.

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last three days are as follows:

Wednesday, Sept. 30: 1.0 percent

Thursday, Oct. 1: 1.3 percent

Friday, Oct. 2: 1.2 percent

There were 133 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County with another 103 positive cases in Suffolk County.

There were six deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Saturday, with none on Long Island.

Here is overall state data for Friday:

Patient Hospitalization - 647 (-1)

Patients Newly Admitted - 99

Hospital Counties - 36

Number ICU - 149 (+3)

Number ICU with Intubation - 70 (+5)

Total Discharges - 77,004 (+88)

Deaths - 6

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.