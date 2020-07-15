COVID-19: Here's Long Island Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

There has been a downturn in positive test results for COVID-19 on Long Island, according to three-day data released Wednesday, July 15.

Of the 63,598 tests conducted on Tuesday, July 14 in New York State yesterday, 831, or 1.30 percent, were positive.

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last three days are as follows:

Sunday, July 12: 1.5 percent

Monday, July 13: 2.0 percent

Tuesday, July 14: 1.0 percent

There were 39 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County with another 53 positive cases in Suffolk County.

Here is overall state data for Tuesday:

Patient Hospitalization - 831 (+11)

Patients Newly Admitted - 94 (+23)

Number ICU - 165 (-2)

Number ICU with Intubation - 94 (-7)

Total Discharges - 71,782 (+90)

Deaths - 9

Total Deaths - 25,003

