Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Girl Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Pickup Truck On Bayville Road
News

COVID-19: Here's Long Island Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Positive test results for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

There has been a downturn in positive test results for COVID-19 on Long Island, according to three-day data released Wednesday, July 15.

Of the 63,598 tests conducted on Tuesday, July 14 in New York State yesterday, 831, or 1.30 percent, were positive.

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last three days are as follows:

  • Sunday, July 12: 1.5 percent
  • Monday, July 13: 2.0 percent
  • Tuesday, July 14: 1.0 percent

There were 39 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County with another 53 positive cases in Suffolk County.

Here is overall state data for Tuesday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 831 (+11)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 94 (+23)
  • Number ICU - 165 (-2)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 94 (-7)
  • Total Discharges - 71,782 (+90)
  • Deaths - 9
  • Total Deaths - 25,003

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.