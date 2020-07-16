Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: One Killed In Two-Vehicle Meadowbrook Parkway Crash In Hempstead
News

COVID-19: Here's Long Island Four-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Positive test results for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 on Long Island has remained steady, according to four-day data released Thursday, July 16.

Of the 72,685 tests conducted on Wednesday, July 15 in New York State, 769, or 1.06 percent, were positive. 

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last four days are as follows:

  • Sunday, July 12: 1.5 percent
  • Monday, July 13: 2.0 percent
  • Tuesday, July 14: 1.0 percent
  • Wednesday, July 15: 0.9 percent

There were 44 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County (up five from a day earlier) with another 66 positive cases in Suffolk County (up 13 from a day earlier).

Here is overall state data for Wednesday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 813 (-18)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 71 (-23)
  • Number ICU - 165 (+0)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 88 (-6)
  • Total Discharges - 71,867 (+85)
  • Deaths - 14
  • Total Deaths - 25,014

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.