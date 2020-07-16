COVID-19: Here's Long Island Four-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 on Long Island has remained steady, according to four-day data released Thursday, July 16.

Of the 72,685 tests conducted on Wednesday, July 15 in New York State, 769, or 1.06 percent, were positive.

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last four days are as follows:

Sunday, July 12: 1.5 percent

Monday, July 13: 2.0 percent

Tuesday, July 14: 1.0 percent

Wednesday, July 15: 0.9 percent

There were 44 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County (up five from a day earlier) with another 66 positive cases in Suffolk County (up 13 from a day earlier).

Here is overall state data for Wednesday:

Patient Hospitalization - 813 (-18)

Patients Newly Admitted - 71 (-23)

Number ICU - 165 (+0)

Number ICU with Intubation - 88 (-6)

Total Discharges - 71,867 (+85)

Deaths - 14

Total Deaths - 25,014

