Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

COVID-19: Here's Long Island Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Joe Lombardi
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Photo Credit: Pixabay

The positivity rate for COVID-19 test results on Long Island has held steady, according to five-day data released by New York State on Saturday, July 25.

Of the 71,466 test results reported to the state Friday, July 24, a total of 750, or 1.05 percent, were positive.

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

  • Monday, July 20: 1.4 percent
  • Tuesday, July 21: 1.0 percent
  • Wednesday, July 22: 1.4 percent
  • Thursday, July 23: 0.9 percent
  • Friday, July 24: 0.9 percent

There were 55 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County (up 11 from a day earlier) with another 49 positive cases in Suffolk County (down nine from a day earlier).

There were 10 deaths due to COVID-19 in the state on Friday, with one on Long Island - in Suffolk County.

Here is overall state data for Friday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 646 (-4)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 91 (+34)
  • Number ICU - 149 (-7)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 94 (+1)
  • Total Discharges - 72,632 (+80)
  • Deaths - 10
  • Total Deaths - 25,103

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

