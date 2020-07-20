Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: ID Released For Hicksville Restaurant Employee Fatally Stabbed By Co-Worker
News

COVID-19: Here's Long Island Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Positive test results for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 on Long Island has remained steady, according to five-day data released Monday, July 20.

Of the 49,342 tests conducted Sunday, July 19 in New York State, 519, or 1.05 percent, were positive.

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

  • Wednesday, July 15: 0.9 percent
  • Thursday, July 16: 0.9 percent
  • Friday, July 17: 1.0 percent
  • Saturday, July 18: 0.9 percent
  • Sunday, July 19: 1.0 percent

There were 56 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County (up 28 from a day earlier) with another 30 positive cases in Suffolk County (up four from a day earlier).

There were eight deaths statewide due to COVID-19 in New York State on Sunday, bringing the total to 25,056. None of Sunday's deaths were on Long Island.

Here is overall state data for Sunday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 716 (-6)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 58 (-21)
  • Number ICU - 158 (-2)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 93 (-3)
  • Total Discharges - 72,229 (+68)
  • Deaths - 8
  • Total Deaths - 25,056

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.