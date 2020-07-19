COVID-19: Here's Long Island Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 on Long Island has remained steady, according to five-day data released Sunday, July 19.

Of the 46,204 tests conducted Saturday, July 18 in New York State, 502, or 1.08 percent, were positive.

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

Tuesday, July 14: 1.0 percent

Wednesday, July 15: 0.9 percent

Thursday, July 16: 0.9 percent

Friday, July 17: 1.0 percent

Saturday, July 18: 0.9 percent

There were 28 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County (down 11 from a day earlier) with another 26 positive cases in Suffolk County (down 32 from a day earlier).

There were 13 deaths statewide due to COVID-19 in New York State on Saturday, bringing the total to 25,048. There was one Long Island COVID death, in Suffolk.

Here is overall state data for Saturday:

Patient Hospitalization - 722 (-21)

Patients Newly Admitted - 79 (+14)

Number ICU - 160 (-12)

Number ICU with Intubation - 96 (-4)

Total Discharges - 72,161 (+97)

Deaths - 13

Total Deaths - 25,048

