COVID-19: Here's Long Island Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 on Long Island has remained steady, according to five-day data released Saturday, July 18.

Of the 69,817 tests conducted Friday, July 17 in New York State, 754, or 1.08 percent, were positive.

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

Monday, July 13: 2.0 percent

Tuesday, July 14: 1.0 percent

Wednesday, July 15: 0.9 percent

Thursday, July 16: 0.9 percent

Friday, July 17: 1.0 percent

There were 39 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County (down 10 from a day earlier) with another 58 positive cases in Suffolk County (up nine from a day earlier).

There were 11 deaths statewide due to COVID-19 in New York State on Friday, bringing the total to 25,035. There were no new COVID deaths on Friday in either Nassau or Suffolk.

Here is overall state data for Friday:

Patient Hospitalization - 743 (-22)

Patients Newly Admitted - 65 (-6)

Number ICU - 172 (-7)

Number ICU with Intubation - 100 (+2)

Total Discharges 72,064 - (+94)

Deaths - 11

Total Deaths - 25,035

