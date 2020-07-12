COVID-19: Here's Long Island Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

The number of positive test results for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is holding steady on Long Island, according to brand-new five-day data released Sunday, July 12.

Statewide, of the 62,418 tests conducted Saturday, July 11, a total of 677, or 1.08 percent, were positive.

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

Tuesday, July 7: 1.3 percent

Wednesday, July 8: 0.90 percent

Thursday, July 9: 1.0 percent

Friday, July 10: 1.0 percent

Saturday, July 11: 0.9 percent

There were 40 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County (an increase of five from a day earlier) with another 41 positive cases in Suffolk County (35 less than a day earlier).

Here is overall state data for Saturday:

Patient Hospitalization - 801 (+2)

Patients Newly Admitted - 75 (+0)

Number ICU - 174 (-3)

Number ICU with Intubation - 102 (+2)

Total Discharges - 71,565 (+88)

Deaths - 5

Total Deaths - 24,979

