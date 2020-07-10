COVID-19: Here's Long Island Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

The number of positive test results for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is holding steady on Long Island, according to brand-new five-day data released Friday, July 10.

Statewide, of the 73,558 tests conducted on Thursday, July 9 in New York State, 786, or 1.06 percent, were positive.

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

Sunday, July 5: 0.90 percent

Monday, July 6: 1.0 percent

Tuesday, July 7: 1.3 percent

Wednesday, July 8: 0.90 percent

Thursday, July 9: 1.0 percent

There were 68 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County with another 62 positive cases in Suffolk County.

Here is overall state data for Thursday:

Patient Hospitalization - 826 (-25)

Number ICU - 178 (+5)

Number ICU with Intubation - 92 (-6)

Total Discharges - 71,371 (+92)

Deaths - 8

Total Deaths - 24,968

Patients Newly Admitted - 87 (+8)

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.