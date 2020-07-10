COVID-19: Here's Long Island Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

The number of positive test results for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is holding steady on Long Island, according to brand-new five-day data released Friday, July 10.
Statewide, of the 73,558 tests conducted on Thursday, July 9 in New York State, 786, or 1.06 percent, were positive.
On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:
- Sunday, July 5: 0.90 percent
- Monday, July 6: 1.0 percent
- Tuesday, July 7: 1.3 percent
- Wednesday, July 8: 0.90 percent
- Thursday, July 9: 1.0 percent
There were 68 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County with another 62 positive cases in Suffolk County.
Here is overall state data for Thursday:
- Patient Hospitalization - 826 (-25)
- Number ICU - 178 (+5)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 92 (-6)
- Total Discharges - 71,371 (+92)
- Deaths - 8
- Total Deaths - 24,968
- Patients Newly Admitted - 87 (+8)
