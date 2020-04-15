COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Long Island Deaths, Towns With Most Cases

The death toll on Long Island is approaching 1,700 since the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic began 45 days ago, including 101 newly reported fatalities.

In Nassau, there have been 26,715 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which have resulted in 1,057 deaths. In Suffolk, there have been 23,278 reported cases, leading to 653 deaths during the outbreak.

There were 816 new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk and 1,465 in Nassau. According to officials, there are still thousands of patients still hospitalized and being treated for COVID-19 in both Suffolk and Nassau.

In Suffolk, there are more than 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Smithtown (1,191), Huntington (2,947), Babylon (2,947), Brookhaven (4,378), and Islip (6,138). In Nassau, the most cases were reported in Hempstead (1,073), Freeport (705), Elmont (690), Valley Stream (592), Uniondale (566), Hicksville (536), East Meadow (535), and Levittown (529).

There have now been 202,208 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York, with 752 more deaths day-to-day, bringing the total to 11,586 statewide since the outbreak.

