COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Long Island Cases By Towns, Hospitalizations

There are less than 135 patients still hospitalized with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Long Island as the region recovers from the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, July 1, there were 71 Suffolk County residents and 60 Nassau County residents still battling the virus in Long Island hospitals, though only 64 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Suffolk and 57 in Nassau in the past 24 hours.

To date, there have been 332,487 Suffolk County residents tested for COVID-19, with 41,491 (12.5 percent) testing positive for the virus, according to the state Department of Health.

In Nassau, 320,923 residents have been tested, resulting in 41,910 (13.1 percent) positive tests coming back.

Since the outbreak began in mid-March, 1,981 Suffolk residents and 2,184 Nassau residents have died from COVID-19.

The highest number of positive COVID-19 cases in Suffolk were reported in Islip (12,595), followed by Brookhaven (9,619), Babylon (6,965), Huntington (4,855), Smithtown (2,446), Southampton (1,071), and Riverhead (737).

Less than 400 cases were reported in Southold, East Hampton, and Shelter Island.

Hempstead still had the highest volume of cases (2,303) in Nassau, followed by Freeport (1,700), Elmont (1,353), Uniondale (1,300), Valley Stream (1,200), Levittown (1,033), Hicksville (1,016), East Meadow (936), Glen Cove (932), Franklin Square (818), Long Beach (788), Baldwin (702), Woodmere (547), Roosevelt (656), and North Valley Stream (619).

In the past 24 hours, 69,945 New Yorkers were tested, which resulted in 875 (1.25 percent) positive tests for COVID-19. Statewide, hospitalizations fell to 878 and there were 10 new virus-related fatalities reported.

Since the pandemic began, 4,041,593 people have been tested in New York, resulting in 294,954 positive COVID-19 tests. There have been 24,877 COVID-19 deaths since mid-March.

