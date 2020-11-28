Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Long Island Cases By County; Five-Day Positive Testing Trend

COVID-19 positive test
COVID-19 positive test Photo Credit: Pixabay

Long Island's positive rate for COVID-19 testing has remained relatively steady the last five days, according to data released by New York State on Saturday, Nov. 28.

The positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 5.65 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 3.45 percent.

Within the focus areas, 36,745 test results were reported Friday, Nov. 27, yielding 2,076 positives.

In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 115,610 test results were reported, yielding 3,987 positives.

The positive testing rates for the last five days on Long Island is as follows:

  • Monday, Nov. 23: 3.4 percent
  • Tuesday, Nov. 24: 4.0 percent
  • Wednesday, Nov. 25: 3.3 percent
  • Thursday, Nov. 26: 3.8 percent
  • Friday, Nov. 27: 3.4 percent

Here's a rundown of new cases on Long Island:

  • Suffolk County, 537
  • Nassau County, 462

There were 42 COVID deaths statewide on Friday, with five on Long Island (three in Nassau and two in Suffolk), bringing the total to 26,632 during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Friday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 3,287 (+184)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 433
  • Hospital Counties - 54
  • Number ICU - 654 (+18)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 331 (+37)
  • Total Discharges - 84,938 (+215)
  • Deaths - 42

