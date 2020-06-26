Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Man Found Dead In Playground At Long Island Apartment Complex
News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Long Island Three-Day Positive Testing Trend

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The number of positive COVID-19 cases on Long Island has held steady this week.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases on Long Island has held steady this week. Photo Credit: Pixabay

With thousands of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) tests being conducted daily throughout New York, the numbers on Long Island have remained relatively steady in recent days.

In New York, 61,723 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, with a total of 805 (1.3 percent) testing positive for the virus, giving the state a 1.1 percent average over the past week.

The rolling seven-day average in New York of positive cases is the lowest in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University.

On Long Island, the number of held steady during the week:

  • Tuesday, June 23: 1.10 percent;
  • Wednesday, June 24: 1 percent;
  • Thursday, June 25: 1.10 percent.

There were 38 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County, with another 57 positive cases in Suffolk County.

Statewide, there are currently 951 COVID-19 patients still hospitalized, the lowest since the pandemic started in mid-March. There were 14 newly reported COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 24,814.

In the past three months, 3,681,317 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 391,220 testing positive.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.