COVID-19: Here's Latest Long Island Three-Day Positive Testing Trend

With thousands of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) tests being conducted daily throughout New York, the numbers on Long Island have remained relatively steady in recent days.

In New York, 61,723 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, with a total of 805 (1.3 percent) testing positive for the virus, giving the state a 1.1 percent average over the past week.

The rolling seven-day average in New York of positive cases is the lowest in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University.

On Long Island, the number of held steady during the week:

Tuesday, June 23: 1.10 percent;

Wednesday, June 24: 1 percent;

Thursday, June 25: 1.10 percent.

There were 38 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County, with another 57 positive cases in Suffolk County.

Statewide, there are currently 951 COVID-19 patients still hospitalized, the lowest since the pandemic started in mid-March. There were 14 newly reported COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 24,814.

In the past three months, 3,681,317 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 391,220 testing positive.

