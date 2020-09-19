Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's How Nassau, Suffolk Rank In Cases, Positivity Testing Rate For Entire Pandemic
News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Long Island Positivity Testing Rate; New Cases For Each County

Joe Lombardi
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Positive test results for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Positive test results for COVID-19 remained steady on Long Island, according to brand-new three-day data released by New York State on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Of the 110,444 test results reported on Friday, Sept. 18 to New York State, 986, or 0.89 percent, were positive. 

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last three days are as follows:

  • Wednesday, Sept. 16: 1.1 percent
  • Thursday, Sept. 17: 0.9 percent
  • Friday, Sept. 18: 1.0 percent

A total of 986 new COVID cases brought the statewide total to 49,038 confirmed cases during the pandemic.

There were 1-2 new COVID cases confirmed Friday in Nassau County with another 54 in Suffolk County.

There were two deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Friday, with none on Long Island.

Here is overall state data for Friday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 467 (-11)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 61
  • Number ICU - 144 (+3)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 60 (-2)
  • Total Discharges - 76,101 (+65
  • Deaths - 2

