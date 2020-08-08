Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Here's Latest Five-Day Long Island Positivity Testing Rate; New Cases For Each County

Joe Lombardi
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Positive test results for COVID-19.

Positive test results for COVID-19 on Long Island remained steady, according to brand-new five-day data released by New York State on Saturday, Aug. 8.

Of the 74,857 test results reported to New York State Friday, Aug. 7, 703, or 0.93 percent, were positive. 

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

  • Monday, Aug. 3: 1.3 percent
  • Tuesday, Aug. 4: 1.2 percent
  • Wednesday, Aug. 5: 1.0 percent
  • Thursday, Aug. 6: 0.9 percent
  • Friday, Aug. 7: 0.9 percent

A total of 703 new COVID cases brought the statewide total to 420,345 confirmed cases during the pandemic.

There were 48 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County (up two from a day earlier) with another 68 positive cases in Suffolk County (up 17 from a day earlier).

There were five deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Friday, with none on Long Island.

Here is overall state data for Friday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 573 (-6)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 84
  • Number ICU - 133 (-6)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 64 (-2)
  • Total Discharges - 73,609 (+79)
  • Deaths - 5
  • Total Deaths - 25,195

