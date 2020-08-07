COVID-19: Here's Latest Five-Day Long Island Positivity Testing Rate; New Cases For Each County

Positive test results for COVID-19 on Long Island remained steady, according to brand-new five-day data released by New York State on Friday, Aug. 7.
Of the 70,170 test results reported Thursday, Aug. 6 to New York State, 714, or 1.0 percent, were positive.
On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:
- Sunday, Aug. 2: 1.3 percent
- Monday, Aug. 3: 1.3 percent
- Tuesday, Aug. 4: 1.2 percent
- Wednesday, Aug. 5: 1.0 percent
- Thursday, Aug. 6: 0.9 percent
A total of 714 new COVID reported cases have brought the statewide total to 419,642 during the pandemic.
There were 46 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County (down six from a day earlier) with another 51 positive cases in Suffolk County (down 26 from a day earlier).
There were five deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Thursday, with none on Long Island.
Here is overall state data for Thursday:
- Patient Hospitalization - 579 (+9)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 84
- Number ICU - 139 (+7)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 66 (-3)
- Total Discharges - 73,530 (+58)
- Deaths - 5
- Total Deaths - 25,190
