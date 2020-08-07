COVID-19: Here's Latest Five-Day Long Island Positivity Testing Rate; New Cases For Each County

Positive test results for COVID-19 on Long Island remained steady, according to brand-new five-day data released by New York State on Friday, Aug. 7.

Of the 70,170 test results reported Thursday, Aug. 6 to New York State, 714, or 1.0 percent, were positive.

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

Sunday, Aug. 2: 1.3 percent

Monday, Aug. 3: 1.3 percent

Tuesday, Aug. 4: 1.2 percent

Wednesday, Aug. 5: 1.0 percent

Thursday, Aug. 6: 0.9 percent

A total of 714 new COVID reported cases have brought the statewide total to 419,642 during the pandemic.

There were 46 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County (down six from a day earlier) with another 51 positive cases in Suffolk County (down 26 from a day earlier).

There were five deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Thursday, with none on Long Island.

Here is overall state data for Thursday:

Patient Hospitalization - 579 (+9)

Patients Newly Admitted - 84

Number ICU - 139 (+7)

Number ICU with Intubation - 66 (-3)

Total Discharges - 73,530 (+58)

Deaths - 5

Total Deaths - 25,190

