COVID-19: Here's Latest Five-Day Long Island Positivity Testing Rate; New Cases For Each County

Positive test results for COVID-19 on Long Island remained steady, according to brand-new five-day data released by New York State on Thursday, Aug. 6.
Of the 72,370 test results reported on Wednesday, Aug. 5 to New York State, 703, or 0.97 percent, were positive.
On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:
- Saturday, Aug. 1.0 percent
- Sunday, Aug. 2: 1.3 percent
- Monday, Aug. 3: 1.3 percent
- Tuesday, Aug. 4: 1.2 percent
- Wednesday, Aug. 5: 1.0 percent
A total of 636 new COVID cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 418,225 during the pandemic.
There were 52 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County (up six from a day earlier) Wednesday with another 77 positive cases in Suffolk County (down eight from a day earlier).
There were three deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Wednesday, with none on Long Island.
Here is overall state data for Wednesday:
- Patient Hospitalization - 570 (+6)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 74
- Number ICU - 132 (-2)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 69 (+0)
- Total Discharges - 73,472 (+62)
- Deaths - 3
- Total Deaths - 25,185
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.