COVID-19: Here's Latest Five-Day Long Island Positivity Testing Rate; New Cases For Each County

Positive test results for COVID-19 on Long Island remained steady, according to brand-new five-day data released by New York State on Thursday, Aug. 6.

Of the 72,370 test results reported on Wednesday, Aug. 5 to New York State, 703, or 0.97 percent, were positive.

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

Saturday, Aug. 1.0 percent

Sunday, Aug. 2: 1.3 percent

Monday, Aug. 3: 1.3 percent

Tuesday, Aug. 4: 1.2 percent

Wednesday, Aug. 5: 1.0 percent

A total of 636 new COVID cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 418,225 during the pandemic.

There were 52 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County (up six from a day earlier) Wednesday with another 77 positive cases in Suffolk County (down eight from a day earlier).

There were three deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Wednesday, with none on Long Island.

Here is overall state data for Wednesday:

Patient Hospitalization - 570 (+6)

Patients Newly Admitted - 74

Number ICU - 132 (-2)

Number ICU with Intubation - 69 (+0)

Total Discharges - 73,472 (+62)

Deaths - 3

Total Deaths - 25,185

