Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Five-Day Long Island Positivity Testing Rate; New Cases For Each County

Joe Lombardi
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Positive test results for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The positivity rate for COVID-19 test results on Long Island over the last five days has remained steady, according to data released by New York State on Sunday, Aug. 2.

Of the 58,961 tests conducted on Saturday, Aug. 1 in New York State, 531, or 0.9 percent, were positive. 

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

  • Tuesday, July 28: 1.1 percent 
  • Wednesday, July 29: 1.2 percent
  • Thursday, July 30: 0.9 percent
  • Friday, July 31: 1.1 percent
  • Saturday, Aug. 1.0 percent 

A total of 531 new COVID cases were reported Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 416,298 during the pandemic.

There were 51 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County (down 17 from a day earlier) Saturday with another 45 positive cases in Suffolk County (down 31 from a day earlier).

There were three deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Saturday, with none on Long Island.

Here is overall state data for Saturday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 556 (-25)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 74
  • Number ICU - 143 (-4)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 71 (-1)
  • Total Discharges - 73,222 (+88)
  • Deaths - 3
  • Total Deaths - 25,170

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

