COVID-19: Here's Latest Five-Day Long Island Positivity Testing Rate; New Cases For Each County

The positivity rate for COVID-19 test results on Long Island has remained steady, according to five-day data released by New York State on Thursday, July 30.

Of the 73,546 test results reported on Wednesday, July 29 to New York State, 777, or 1.06 percent, were positive.

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

Saturday, July 25: 1.3 percent

Sunday, July 26: 1.5 percent

Monday, July 27: 1.1 percent

Tuesday, July 28: 1.1 percent

Wednesday, July 29: 1.2 percent

A total of 777 new COVID cases were reported statewide on Wednesday (up 62 from a day earlier), bringing the total during the pandemic to 414,370.

There were 58 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County (up 17 from a day earlier) on Wednesday with another 86 positive cases in Suffolk County (up 26 from a day earlier).

There were 13 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Wednesday, with none on Long Island.

Here is overall state data for Wednesday:

Patient Hospitalization - 586 (-33)

Patients Newly Admitted - 83

Number ICU - 142 (-12)

Number ICU with Intubation - 72 (-4)

Total Discharges - 72,973 (+73)

Deaths - 13

Total Deaths - 25,145

