Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Jet Skier Holding Onto Buoy Rescued In Point Lookout
News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Five-Day Long Island Positivity Testing Rate; New Cases For Each County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Positive test results for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The positivity rate for COVID-19 test results on Long Island has remained steady, according to five-day data released by New York State on Thursday, July 30.

Of the 73,546 test results reported on Wednesday, July 29 to New York State, 777, or 1.06 percent, were positive. 

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

  • Saturday, July 25: 1.3 percent
  • Sunday, July 26: 1.5 percent
  • Monday, July 27: 1.1 percent
  • Tuesday, July 28: 1.1 percent 
  • Wednesday, July 29: 1.2 percent

A total of 777 new COVID cases were reported statewide on Wednesday (up 62 from a day earlier), bringing the total during the pandemic to 414,370. 

There were 58 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County (up 17 from a day earlier) on Wednesday with another 86 positive cases in Suffolk County (up 26 from a day earlier).

There were 13 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Wednesday, with none on Long Island.

Here is overall state data for Wednesday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 586 (-33)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 83
  • Number ICU - 142 (-12)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 72 (-4)
  • Total Discharges - 72,973 (+73)
  • Deaths - 13
  • Total Deaths - 25,145

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.