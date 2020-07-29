COVID-19: Here's Latest Five-Day Long Island Positivity Testing Rate; New Cases For Each County

The positivity rate for COVID-19 test results on Long Island has remained steady, according to five-day data released by New York State on Wednesday, July 29.

Of the 62,276 test results reported on Tuesday, July 28 to New York State, 715, or 1.14 percent, were positive.

A total of 715 new COVID cases were reported statewide, bringing the total during the pandemic to 413,593.

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

Friday, July 24: 0.9 percent

Saturday, July 25: 1.3 percent

Sunday, July 26: 1.5 percent

Monday, July 27: 1.1 percent

Tuesday, July 28: 1.1 percent

There were 41 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County (down one from a day earlier) on Tuesday with another 60 positive cases in Suffolk County (up three from a day earlier).

There were five deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Tuesday, with none on Long Island.

Here is overall state data for Tuesday:

Patient Hospitalization - 619 (-29)

Patients Newly Admitted - 79

Number ICU - 154 (+2)

Number ICU with Intubation - 76 (-5)

Total Discharges - 72,900 (+87)

Deaths - 5

Total Deaths - 25,132

