Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Five-Day Long Island Positivity Testing Rate; New Cases For Each County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Positive test results for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The positivity rate for COVID-19 test results on Long Island has remained steady, according to five-day data released by New York State on Wednesday, July 29.

Of the 62,276 test results reported on Tuesday, July 28 to New York State, 715, or 1.14 percent, were positive.

A total of 715 new COVID cases were reported statewide, bringing the total during the pandemic to 413,593. 

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

  • Friday, July 24: 0.9 percent
  • Saturday, July 25: 1.3 percent
  • Sunday, July 26: 1.5 percent
  • Monday, July 27: 1.1 percent
  • Tuesday, July 28: 1.1 percent 

There were 41 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County (down one from a day earlier) on Tuesday with another 60 positive cases in Suffolk County (up three from a day earlier).

There were five deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Tuesday, with none on Long Island.

Here is overall state data for Tuesday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 619 (-29)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 79
  • Number ICU - 154 (+2)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 76 (-5)
  • Total Discharges - 72,900 (+87)
  • Deaths - 5
  • Total Deaths - 25,132

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.