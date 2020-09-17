COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown Of Long Island Cases By Towns

There were less than 100 newly confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported in both Nassau and Suffolk County overnight.

Nassau County was reporting 83 new positive cases, bringing the total to 45,989 confirmed cases out of 742,737 tests administered since the pandemic began. In Suffolk, there were 72 new positive cases, bringing the grand total to 45,915 since early March out of 752,623 of those tested.

The daily positive infection rate for those tested on Long Island was at 1 percent on Wednesday, Sept. 16, with a rolling average of 1 percent over the past seven days in the region.

There are currently 74 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus on Long Island.

A breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County:

Islip: 13,646;

Brookhaven: 10,917;

Babylon: 7,509;

Huntington: 5,720;

Smithtown: 2,860;

Southampton: 1,213;

Riverhead: 815;

Southold: 421;

East Hampton: 263;

Shelter Island: 9.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported in:

Hempstead: 2,443;

Freeport: 1,808;

Elmont: 1,465;

Uniondale: 1,430;

Valley Stream: 1,285;

Levittown: 1,202;

Hicksville: 1,133;

Glen Cove: 996;

Franklin Square: 901;

Long Beach: 846;

Baldwin: 752;

Woodmere: 708;

Roosevelt: 695;

North Valley Stream: 666;

New Cassel: 658.

Statewide, 9,621,920 COVID-19 tests have been administered in New York, with 447,262 testing positive for the virus. There have now been 25,413 COVID-19 fatalities in New York since the pandemic began.

