Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown Of Long Island Cases By Towns

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Nassau County COVID-19 map on Monday, Sept. 14.
The Nassau County COVID-19 map on Monday, Sept. 14. Photo Credit: Nassau County

Long Island has seen a stagnation in positive COVID-19 cases in recent days, and statewide numbers continue trending in the right direction.

There have now been 45,763 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau - 6.3 percent of those tested - and 45,714 in Suffolk - 6.2 percent - as each county saw less than 60 newly reported cases in the latest numbers provided by the state Department of Health.

There have been 2,200 COVID-19 fatalities in Nassau and 2,010 in Suffolk. There have been less than 10 virus-related deaths reported in the past week.

A breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County:

  • Islip: 13,623;
  • Brookhaven: 10,866;
  • Babylon: 7,479;
  • Huntington: 5,688;
  • Smithtown: 2,840;
  • Southampton: 1,201;
  • Riverhead: 810;
  • Southold: 420;
  • East Hampton: 261;
  • Shelter Island: 9.

A breakdown of the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County, by town:

  • Hempstead: 2,439;
  • Freeport: 1,805;
  • Elmont: 1,460;
  • Uniondale: 1,416;
  • Levittown: 1,193;
  • Hicksville: 1,122;
  • East Meadow: 1,033;
  • Glen Cove: 991;
  • Franklin Square: 896;
  • Long Beach: 842.

Statewide, 9,381,651 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 444,948 testing positive. There have been 25,394 virus-related fatalities.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.