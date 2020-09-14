COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown Of Long Island Cases By Towns

Long Island has seen a stagnation in positive COVID-19 cases in recent days, and statewide numbers continue trending in the right direction.

There have now been 45,763 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau - 6.3 percent of those tested - and 45,714 in Suffolk - 6.2 percent - as each county saw less than 60 newly reported cases in the latest numbers provided by the state Department of Health.

There have been 2,200 COVID-19 fatalities in Nassau and 2,010 in Suffolk. There have been less than 10 virus-related deaths reported in the past week.

A breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County:

Islip: 13,623;

Brookhaven: 10,866;

Babylon: 7,479;

Huntington: 5,688;

Smithtown: 2,840;

Southampton: 1,201;

Riverhead: 810;

Southold: 420;

East Hampton: 261;

Shelter Island: 9.

A breakdown of the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County, by town:

Hempstead: 2,439;

Freeport: 1,805;

Elmont: 1,460;

Uniondale: 1,416;

Levittown: 1,193;

Hicksville: 1,122;

East Meadow: 1,033;

Glen Cove: 991;

Franklin Square: 896;

Long Beach: 842.

Statewide, 9,381,651 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 444,948 testing positive. There have been 25,394 virus-related fatalities.

