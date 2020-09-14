COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown Of Long Island Cases By Towns

Long Island has seen a stagnation in positive COVID-19 cases in recent days, and statewide numbers continue trending in the right direction.
There have now been 45,763 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau - 6.3 percent of those tested - and 45,714 in Suffolk - 6.2 percent - as each county saw less than 60 newly reported cases in the latest numbers provided by the state Department of Health.
There have been 2,200 COVID-19 fatalities in Nassau and 2,010 in Suffolk. There have been less than 10 virus-related deaths reported in the past week.
A breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County:
- Islip: 13,623;
- Brookhaven: 10,866;
- Babylon: 7,479;
- Huntington: 5,688;
- Smithtown: 2,840;
- Southampton: 1,201;
- Riverhead: 810;
- Southold: 420;
- East Hampton: 261;
- Shelter Island: 9.
A breakdown of the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County, by town:
- Hempstead: 2,439;
- Freeport: 1,805;
- Elmont: 1,460;
- Uniondale: 1,416;
- Levittown: 1,193;
- Hicksville: 1,122;
- East Meadow: 1,033;
- Glen Cove: 991;
- Franklin Square: 896;
- Long Beach: 842.
Statewide, 9,381,651 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 444,948 testing positive. There have been 25,394 virus-related fatalities.
