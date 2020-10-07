COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown Of Long Island Cases By Municipality

Long Island saw slightly more than 225 new COVID-19 cases as Nassau and Suffolk county officials continue combating the pandemic.

In Nassau, the state Department of Health is reporting 124 new positive cases out of 7,817 tested in the past 24 hours, while in Suffolk, there were 109 new cases out of 10,845 who were tested for the virus, keeping the infection rate slightly above 1 percent, well below what some other counties are experiencing in the state.

There have now been 47,516 positive COVID-19 cases out of 871,269 (5.5 percent, down from 5.8 percent) tests administered in Nassau, and 47,089 confirmed cases in Suffolk out of 885,387 (5.3 percent, down from 5.8 percent) tests that have been administered since March.

The recent daily positive infection rate for those tested on Long Island:

Friday, Oct. 2 : 20,036 tests administered resulting in 236 (1.2 percent) positive cases;

: 20,036 tests administered resulting in 236 (1.2 percent) positive cases; Saturday, Oct. 3 : 16,408 tests administered resulting in 151 (0.9 percent) positive cases;

: 16,408 tests administered resulting in 151 (0.9 percent) positive cases; Sunday, Oct. 4 : 11,678 tests administered resulting in 105 (0.9 percent) positive cases;

: 11,678 tests administered resulting in 105 (0.9 percent) positive cases; Monday, Oct. 5: 16,148 tests administered resulting in 179 (1.1 percent) positive cases;

16,148 tests administered resulting in 179 (1.1 percent) positive cases; Tuesday, Oct. 6: 18,662 tests administered resulting in 233 (1.2 percent) positive cases.

Long Island has seen a rolling average of approximately 1 percent over the past seven days in the region, though there have been some caution signs in recent weeks.

There have been 2,204 COVID-19-related deaths in Nassau County, and 2,016 in Suffolk County.

A breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health as of Wednesday, Oct. 7:

Islip: 13,924;

Brookhaven: 11,260;

Babylon: 6,678;

Huntington: 5,939;

Smithtown: 2,984;

Southampton: 1,256;

Riverhead: 832;

Southold: 425;

East Hampton:268;

Shelter Island: 9.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 2,470;

Freeport: 1,831;

Elmont: 1,497;

Uniondale: 1,451;

Valley Stream: 1,291;

Levittown: 1,244;

Hicksville: 1,164;

East Meadow: 1,076;

Glen Cove: 1,024;

Franklin Square: 932;

Long Beach: 877;

Baldwin: 766;

Woodmere: 772;

Roosevelt: 702;

North Valley Stream: 680;

Oceanside: 684;

New Cassel: 663.

Statewide, there were 108,246 COVID-19 tests administered yesterday, with 1,360 (1.25 percent) testing positive. There are currently 748 people hospitalized with the virus, up more than 100 from last week. There were eight new fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 11,501,629 COVID-19 tests, with 468,268 testing positive. A total of 25,545 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

