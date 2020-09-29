COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown Of Long Island Cases By Municipality

Long Island saw slightly more than 100 new COVID-19 cases as Nassau and Suffolk county officials continue combating the pandemic.

In Nassau, the state Department of Health is reporting 80 new positive cases out of 5,621 tested in the past 24 hours, while in Suffolk, there were 36 new cases out of 4,300 who were tested for the virus, keeping the infection rate slightly below 1 percent, well below what some other counties are experiencing in the state.

There have now been 46,711 positive COVID-19 cases out of 807,939 (5.8 percent, down from 5.9 percent) tests administered in Nassau, and 46,428 confirmed cases in Suffolk out of 818,583 (5.7 percent, down from 5.8 percent) tests that have been administered since March.

The recent daily positive infection rate for those tested on Long Island:

Thursday, Sept. 24: 12,042 tests administered resulting in 123 (1 percent) positive cases;

Friday, Sept. 25: 13,492 tests administered resulting in 123 (0.9 percent) positive cases;

Saturday, Sept. 26: 11,410 tests administered resulting in 109 (1 percent) positive cases;

Sunday, Sept. 27: 8,740 tests administered resulting in 109 (1.2 percent) positive cases.

Monday, Sept. 28: 9,921 tests administered resulting in 116 (1.2 percent) positive cases.

Long Island has seen a rolling average of approximately 1 percent over the past seven days in the region, though there have been some caution signs due to recent religious gatherings.

There were no new fatalities in Nassau, which has seen 2,201 COVID-19 deaths, or in Suffolk, where 2,014 residents have died from the virus.

A breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health as of Tuesday, Sept. 29:

Islip: 13,766 (14 new);

Brookhaven: 11,050 (8 new);

Babylon: 7,606 (12 new);

Huntington: 5,847 (8 new);

Smithtown: 2,929 (2 new);

Southampton: 1,230 (1 new);

Riverhead: 821;

Southold: 421;

East Hampton:265;

Shelter Island: 9.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 2,455;

Freeport: 1,818;

Elmont: 1,480;

Uniondale: 1,443;

Valley Stream: 1,291;

Levittown: 1,220;

Hicksville: 1,150;

East Meadow: 1,058;

Glen Cove: 1,015;

Franklin Square: 912;

Long Beach: 861;

Baldwin: 756;

Woodmere: 734;

Roosevelt: 695;

North Valley Stream: 676;

Oceanside: 664;

New Cassel: 660.

Statewide, there were 88,231 COVID-19 tests administered yesterday, with 1,189 (1.3 percent) testing positive. There are currently 571 people hospitalized with the virus and there were two new fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 10,649,353 COVID-19 tests, with 457,649 testing positive. A total of 25,470 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

