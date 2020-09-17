Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Here's How Nassau, Suffolk Rank In Cases, Positivity Testing Rate For Entire Pandemic

Zak Failla
Long Island has been doing as much testing as any downstate region.
Once the hottest spot in the country for COVID-19 cases, New York has seen a positive infection rate around or under 1 percent for nearly six weeks.

Despite students returning to classrooms, and many employees returning to work post-Labor Day, the number of those tested for COVID-19 on Long Island hasn’t exceeded 1.5 percent in recent days.

But for the entire pandemic, starting in mid-March, the rates are much higher, due to the spike in cases through much of April.

A breakdown of the total number of tests and positive cases, by county, according to the Department of Health is as follows:

  • Nassau: 736,453 tested - 45,906 positive cases (6.2 percent);
  • Suffolk: 744,304 tested - 45,843 positive cases (6.2 percent).

A breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County:

  • Islip: 13,635;
  • Brookhaven: 10,900;
  • Babylon: 7,503;
  • Huntington: 5,711;
  • Smithtown: 2,853;
  • Southampton: 1,209;
  • Riverhead: 814;
  • Southold: 421;
  • East Hampton: 261;
  • Shelter Island: 9.

The most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nassau County, by municipality:

  • Hempstead: 2,441;
  • Freeport: 1,805;
  • Elmont: 1,462;
  • Uniondale: 1,425;
  • Valley Stream: 1,285;
  • Levittown: 1,196;
  • Hicksville: 1,128;
  • East Meadow: 1,033;
  • Glen Cove: 994;
  • Franklin Square: 899;
  • Long Beach: 844;
  • Baldwin: 752;
  • Woodmere: 703.

Comparatively, here are the same figures for other downstate counties for the entire pandemic:

  • Rockland: 150,100 tests - 14,617 positive cases (9.7 percent)
  • Orange: 144,682 tested - 11,676 positive cases (8.1 percent);
  • Bronx: 726,172 tested - 52,371 positive cases (7.2 percent);
  • Queens: 1,083,225 tested - 71,309 positive cases (6.6 percent);
  • Westchester: 595,995 tested - 37,601 positive cases (6.3 percent);
  • Richmond: 254,863 tested - 15,642 positive cases (6.1 percent);
  • Sullivan: 26,580 tested - 1,580 positive cases (5.9 percent);
  • Kings: 1,191,621 tested - 66,468 positive cases (5.6 percent);
  • Putnam: 41,804 tested - 1,564 positive cases (3.7 percent);
  • New York: 952,461 tested - 32,835 positive cases (3.4 percent);
  • Dutchess: 153,211 tested - 5,006 positive cases (3.3 percent);
  • Ulster: 84,806 tested - 2,225 positive cases (2.6 percent).

