COVID-19: Here's How Nassau, Suffolk Rank In Cases, Positivity Testing Rate For Entire Pandemic

Once the hottest spot in the country for COVID-19 cases, New York has seen a positive infection rate around or under 1 percent for nearly six weeks.
Despite students returning to classrooms, and many employees returning to work post-Labor Day, the number of those tested for COVID-19 on Long Island hasn’t exceeded 1.5 percent in recent days.
But for the entire pandemic, starting in mid-March, the rates are much higher, due to the spike in cases through much of April.
A breakdown of the total number of tests and positive cases, by county, according to the Department of Health is as follows:
- Nassau: 736,453 tested - 45,906 positive cases (6.2 percent);
- Suffolk: 744,304 tested - 45,843 positive cases (6.2 percent).
A breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County:
- Islip: 13,635;
- Brookhaven: 10,900;
- Babylon: 7,503;
- Huntington: 5,711;
- Smithtown: 2,853;
- Southampton: 1,209;
- Riverhead: 814;
- Southold: 421;
- East Hampton: 261;
- Shelter Island: 9.
The most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nassau County, by municipality:
- Hempstead: 2,441;
- Freeport: 1,805;
- Elmont: 1,462;
- Uniondale: 1,425;
- Valley Stream: 1,285;
- Levittown: 1,196;
- Hicksville: 1,128;
- East Meadow: 1,033;
- Glen Cove: 994;
- Franklin Square: 899;
- Long Beach: 844;
- Baldwin: 752;
- Woodmere: 703.
Comparatively, here are the same figures for other downstate counties for the entire pandemic:
- Rockland: 150,100 tests - 14,617 positive cases (9.7 percent)
- Orange: 144,682 tested - 11,676 positive cases (8.1 percent);
- Bronx: 726,172 tested - 52,371 positive cases (7.2 percent);
- Queens: 1,083,225 tested - 71,309 positive cases (6.6 percent);
- Westchester: 595,995 tested - 37,601 positive cases (6.3 percent);
- Richmond: 254,863 tested - 15,642 positive cases (6.1 percent);
- Sullivan: 26,580 tested - 1,580 positive cases (5.9 percent);
- Kings: 1,191,621 tested - 66,468 positive cases (5.6 percent);
- Putnam: 41,804 tested - 1,564 positive cases (3.7 percent);
- New York: 952,461 tested - 32,835 positive cases (3.4 percent);
- Dutchess: 153,211 tested - 5,006 positive cases (3.3 percent);
- Ulster: 84,806 tested - 2,225 positive cases (2.6 percent).
