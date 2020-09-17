COVID-19: Here's How Nassau, Suffolk Rank In Cases, Positivity Testing Rate For Entire Pandemic

Once the hottest spot in the country for COVID-19 cases, New York has seen a positive infection rate around or under 1 percent for nearly six weeks.

Despite students returning to classrooms, and many employees returning to work post-Labor Day, the number of those tested for COVID-19 on Long Island hasn’t exceeded 1.5 percent in recent days.

But for the entire pandemic, starting in mid-March, the rates are much higher, due to the spike in cases through much of April.

A breakdown of the total number of tests and positive cases, by county, according to the Department of Health is as follows:

Nassau: 736,453 tested - 45,906 positive cases (6.2 percent);

Suffolk: 744,304 tested - 45,843 positive cases (6.2 percent).

A breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County:

Islip: 13,635;

Brookhaven: 10,900;

Babylon: 7,503;

Huntington: 5,711;

Smithtown: 2,853;

Southampton: 1,209;

Riverhead: 814;

Southold: 421;

East Hampton: 261;

Shelter Island: 9.

The most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nassau County, by municipality:

Hempstead: 2,441;

Freeport: 1,805;

Elmont: 1,462;

Uniondale: 1,425;

Valley Stream: 1,285;

Levittown: 1,196;

Hicksville: 1,128;

East Meadow: 1,033;

Glen Cove: 994;

Franklin Square: 899;

Long Beach: 844;

Baldwin: 752;

Woodmere: 703.

Comparatively, here are the same figures for other downstate counties for the entire pandemic:

Rockland: 150,100 tests - 14,617 positive cases (9.7 percent)

Orange: 144,682 tested - 11,676 positive cases (8.1 percent);

Bronx: 726,172 tested - 52,371 positive cases (7.2 percent);

Queens: 1,083,225 tested - 71,309 positive cases (6.6 percent);

Westchester: 595,995 tested - 37,601 positive cases (6.3 percent);

Richmond: 254,863 tested - 15,642 positive cases (6.1 percent);

Sullivan: 26,580 tested - 1,580 positive cases (5.9 percent);

Kings: 1,191,621 tested - 66,468 positive cases (5.6 percent);

Putnam: 41,804 tested - 1,564 positive cases (3.7 percent);

New York: 952,461 tested - 32,835 positive cases (3.4 percent);

Dutchess: 153,211 tested - 5,006 positive cases (3.3 percent);

Ulster: 84,806 tested - 2,225 positive cases (2.6 percent).

