COVID-19: Here's Breakdown Of Long Islanders Who've Been Vaccinated By Race, Ethnicity

The majority of Long Islanders to receive the COVID-19 vaccination are white, though the region has been amongst New York’s best in distributing it to neighborhoods with people of color.

As of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the state’s COVID-19 vaccination distribution sites have received 2,192,675 first doses and already administered 92 percent (2,024,225) first dose vaccinations and 87 percent of first and second doses, with more on the way from the federal government.

According to the state Department of Health, the race of those to receive the vaccine on Long Island:

White: 82.5 percent;

Asian: 8.7 percent;

African American: 5.3 percent;

Other: 0.8 percent;

Declined: 2.7 percent.

On Long Island, the breakdown of residents eligible for the vaccine:

White: 82.2 percent;

African American: 10.9 percent;

Asian: 5.6 percent;

Other: 1.2 percent.

“We know the vaccine is the weapon that wins the COVID war and we are doing everything we can to get shots in arms as quickly as possible while continuing to prioritize access and equity for underserved communities," Cuomo said. "More than one million New Yorkers have now been fully inoculated against the COVID virus and that's great news, but we won't stop until every New Yorker has had the opportunity to take the vaccine.

The Department of Health said that 90.5 percent of Long Islanders to receive the vaccine were not Hispanic or Latino, versus 6.8 percent that were and 2.6 percent who declined. On Long Island, 88.5 percent of the population eligible to receive the vaccine is not Hispanic or Latino, while 11.5 percent are.

Long Island has received 418,005 first and second doses, with 372,856 administered. The 89 percent of doses used is among the lowest in the state.

“The numbers prove our vaccination efforts are working and we're now beginning to ease restrictions across the state - our only limitation continues to be the federal supply,” Cuomo said. “I’m confident that we will continue to see an increase in the weekly supply with new leadership in Washington, but until then New Yorkers must do their part and remain vigilant and we will do our part to fight for more supply."

