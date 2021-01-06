COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Rundown Of Long Island Cases By Community

Long Island continues to combat a holiday surge of new COVID-19 cases as both Nassau and Suffolk County reported more than 1,700 new cases.

There were 2,042 new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk and 1,733 in Nassau - both the highest in the state behind only New York City - according to the latest data from the state Department of Health on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Twelve new virus-related deaths brought the total in Suffolk to 2,388 since the pandemic began, and 14 new deaths in Nassau brought the death toll to 2,445.

The positive COVID-19 infection rate across Long Island continues to rise, going from 9.11 percent on Saturday, Jan. 2 to 9.31 percent the following day, up to 9.61 percent on Monday, Jan. 4, before dipping back to 8.4 percent on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

According to the Department of Health, the seven-day rolling average infection rate has climbed from 5.5 percent to 7.9 percent on Jan. 5. The 14-day average rose from 5.5 percent to 7.7 percent.

Suffolk has seen 106,061 total COVID-19 cases out of more than two million tested (up to a 5.2 percent positive infection rate), while there have been 96,112 in Nassau out of 2 million tests that have been administered (4.8 percent positive infection rate).

There are currently 1,614 Long Islanders hospitalized with the virus up from 1,577 the day before and 1,420 a week ago. The total number of hospitalizations represents 0.06 percent of the population, and roughly 75 percent of the region's available hospital beds.

There are currently more than 650 of Long Island's 812 ICU beds occupied, leaving approximately 22 percent still available.

If Long Island finds itself in danger of hitting its 90 percent hospital capacity rate within three weeks, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vowed to shut down the entire region.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health on Jan. 6

Brookhaven: 28,380;

Islip: 27,247;

Babylon: 14,909;

Huntington: 11,942;

Smithtown: 7,467;

Southampton: 3,020;

Riverhead: 1,934;

Southold: 953;

East Hampton: 912;

Shelter Island: 31.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 3,914;

Freeport: 3,335;

Levittown: 3,113;

Hicksville: 2,691;

Elmont: 2,581;

Valley Stream: 2,593

Uniondale: 2,450;

East Meadow: 2,481;

Long Beach: 2,131;

Franklin Square: 2,062;

Glen Cove: 2,044;

Oceanside: 1,822;

Woodmere: 1,549;

Baldwin: 1,473;

Massapequa: 1,358;

Roosevelt: 1,309;

Plainview: 1,284;

Rockville Centre: 1,281;

Wantagh: 1,162;

West Hempstead: 1,256;

North Valley Stream: 1,181;

Mineola: 1,155.

East Massapequa: 1,120;

Lynbrook: 1,115;

North Bellmore: 1,110;

Merrick: 1,086;

North Massapequa: 1,076;

Westbury: 1,073;

Massapequa Park: 1,064

Garden City: 1,031;

New Cassel: 1,022;

Freeport: 1,009.

There were 197,816 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Jan. 5, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 16,648 positive cases for an 8.41 percent infection rate.

There are now 8,665 (75 new) COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, with more than 1,400 in ICU and 850 currently intubated with the virus.

Since the pandemic began in March last year, more than 26.3 million New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 1,057,676 testing positive for the virus. There have been a total of 30,965 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide.

