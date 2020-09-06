COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Five-Day Testing Rate For Long Island

After Long Island saw an uptick in the COVID-19 test positivity rate for four straight days, the percentage declined slightly according to newly released data.

Here are the day-by-day infection rates:

Tuesday, Sept. 1: 0.8 percent

Wednesday, Sept. 2: 1.1 percent

Thursday, Sept. 3: 1.4 percent

Friday, Sept. 4: 1.5 percent

Saturday, Sept. 5: 1.1 percent

Statewide, of the 85,630 test results reported to New York State on Saturday, 729, or 0.85 percent, were positive. A day earlier, the statewide infection rate was .80 percent.

Those 729 new cases the last 24 hours bring the total number to 439,501 during the entire pandemic.

There were 78 new cases reported in Nassau County (down from 102 a day earlier) and another 58 in Suffolk County (down from 98 the previous day).

Some of the hardest-hit municipalities in Nassau County, according to the state Department of Health, are Hempstead, Freeport:, Elmont, Uniondale, Valley Stream, Levittown, Hicksville and East Meadow.

Locations with the most cases in Suffolk County are Islip, Brookhaven, Babylon, Huntington, Smithtown and Southampton.

