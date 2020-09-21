COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Long Island Cases By Towns

The COVID-19 infection rate held relatively steady over the weekend as the numbers continue trending in the right direction in both Nassau and Suffolk counties.

There were 89 newly confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported on Long Island overnight, though the infection rate of those tested remains below 1 percent.

Nassau County was reporting 41 new positive cases, bringing the total to 46,259 confirmed cases out of 768,768 tests administered since the pandemic began. In Suffolk, there were 48 new positive cases, bringing the grand total to 46,109 since early March out of 778,521 of those tested.

The daily positive infection rate for those tested on Long Island was at 1.0 percent on Friday, Sept. 18, before dropping to 0.9 on Saturday, Sept. 20, and Sunday, Sept. 21. Long Island has seen a rolling average of approximately 1 percent over the past seven days in the region.

There were no new fatalities in Nassau, which has seen 2,201 COVID-19-related deaths, and there was one newly reported death in Suffolk, bringing the total to 2,012.

A breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health:

Islip: 13,652

Brookhaven: 10,965;

Babylon: 7,551;;

Huntington: 5,765;

Smithtown: 2,889;

Southampton: 1,220;

Riverhead: 819;

Southold: 422;

East Hampton:264;

Shelter Island: 9.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported in:

Hempstead: 2,448;

Freeport: 1,809;

Elmont: 1,471;

Uniondale: 1,435;

Valley Stream: 1,290;

Levittown: 1,209;

Hicksville: 1,137;

East Meadow: 1,042;

Glen Cove: 1,005;

Franklin Square: 905;

Long Beach: 847;

Baldwin: 753;

Woodmere: 715;

Roosevelt: 695;

North Valley Stream: 667;

New Cassel: 660.

Statewide, since the pandemic began, there have been 9,980,765 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 450,473 positive cases. There have been 25,428 COVID-19-related deaths in New York.

