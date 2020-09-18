COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Long Island Cases By Towns

There were 104 newly confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported on Long Island overnight.

Nassau County was reporting 63 new positive cases, bringing the total to 46,052 confirmed cases out of 748,774 tests administered since the pandemic began. In Suffolk, there were 41 new positive cases, bringing the grand total to 45,956 since early March out of 758,548 of those tested.

The daily positive infection rate for those tested on Long Island was at 0.9 percent on Thursday, Sept. 17, with a rolling average of 1 percent over the past seven days in the region.

There are currently 70 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus on Long Island.

There have been 2,201 COVID-19 fatalities in Nassau and 2,011 in Suffolk.

A breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health:

Islip: 13,652 (6 new);

Brookhaven: 10,931 (14 new);

Babylon: 7,523 (14 new);

Huntington: 5,723 (3 new);

Smithtown: 2,864 (4 new);

Southampton: 1,214 (1 new);

Riverhead: 815;

Southold: 422 (1 new);

East Hampton: 263;

Shelter Island: 9.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported in:

Hempstead: 2,443;

Freeport: 1,808;

Elmont: 1,466 (1 new);

Uniondale: 1,434 (4 new);

Valley Stream: 1,286 (1 new);

Levittown: 1,204 (2 new);

Hicksville: 1,134 (1 new);

East Meadow: 1,036;

Glen Cove: 1,001 (5 new);

Franklin Square: 901;

Long Beach: 847 (1 new);

Baldwin: 752;

Woodmere: 710 (2 new);

Roosevelt: 695;

North Valley Stream: 666;

New Cassel: 658.

Statewide, 9,711,647 COVID-19 tests have been administered in New York, with 448,052 testing positive for the virus. There have now been 25,423 COVID-19 fatalities in New York since the pandemic began.

