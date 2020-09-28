COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Long Island Cases By Municipality

Long Island saw a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases over the weekend, as Nassau and Suffolk counties continue to stay ahead of the curve in comparison to other states and regions.

In Nassau, the state Department of Health is reporting 68 new positive cases out of 4,043 tested in the past 24 hours, while in Suffolk, there were 41 new cases out of 4,697 who were tested for the virus, keeping the infection rate slightly below 1 percent, well below what some other counties are experiencing in the state.

There have now been 46,711 positive COVID-19 cases out of 807,939 (5.8 percent, down from 5.9 percent) tests administered in Nassau, and 46,428 confirmed cases in Suffolk out of 818,583 (5.7 percent, down from 5.8 percent) tests that have been administered since March.

The daily positive infection rate for those tested on Long Island:

Wednesday, Sept. 23: 12,042 tests administered resulting in 79 (0.7 percent) positive cases;

Thursday, Sept. 24: 12,042 tests administered resulting in 123 (1 percent) positive cases;

Friday, Sept. 25: 13,492 tests administered resulting in 123 (0.9 percent) positive cases;

Saturday, Sept. 26: 11,410 tests administered resulting in 109 (1 percent) positive cases;

Sunday, Sept. 27: 8,740 tests administered resulting in 109 (1.2 percent) positive cases.

Long Island has seen a rolling average of approximately 1 percent over the past seven days in the region.

There were no new fatalities in Nassau, which has seen 2,201 COVID-19 deaths, with one new fatality in Suffolk, bringing the total to 2,014.

A breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health as of Monday, Sept. 28:

Islip: 13,752;

Brookhaven: 11,042;

Babylon: 7,594;

Huntington: 5,839;

Smithtown: 2,927;

Southampton: 1,229;

Riverhead: 821;

Southold: 421;

East Hampton:265;

Shelter Island: 9.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported in:

Hempstead: 2,455;

Freeport: 1,818;

Elmont: 1,480;

Uniondale: 1,443;

Valley Stream: 1,291;

Levittown: 1,220;

Hicksville: 1,150;

East Meadow: 1,058;

Glen Cove: 1,015;

Franklin Square: 912;

Long Beach: 861;

Baldwin: 756;

Woodmere: 734;

Roosevelt: 695;

North Valley Stream: 676;

Oceanside: 664;

New Cassel: 660.

Statewide, there were 52,936 COVID-19 tests administered yesterday, with 834 (1.5 percent) testing positive. There are currently 543 people hospitalized with the virus and there were 11 new fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 10,508,186 COVID-19 tests, with 455,626 testing positive. A total of 25,456 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

