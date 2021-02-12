COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Long Island Cases By Community

The positive COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island continues dropping as it approaches 5 percent for the first time since early last month as both Nassau and Suffolk saw nearly 1,000 newly reported infections each.

Suffolk County reported 810 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 152,603 since the pandemic began, according to the state Department of Health. Nassau confirmed 748 new infections, as the total rose to 137,944 positive cases.

According to the Department of Health, the positive infection rate on Long Island dropped from 5.36 percent on Monday, Feb. 8, to 5.29 percent the following day and 5.17 percent on Wednesday, Feb. 10 before hitting 5.08 percent on Thursday, Feb. 11, still the highest of the state's 10 regions.

The seven-day average infection rate statewide dropped from 4.38 percent to 4,04 percent during that span as New York recovers from the surge of new cases following the holiday season.

As of Friday, Feb. 12, there were 1,231 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Long Island, representing 0.04 percent of the region's population, tied with New York City for the highest rate in the state.

If Long Island - or any of the state's nine other regions - finds itself in danger of hitting its 90 percent hospital capacity rate within three weeks, Cuomo has vowed to shut down the entire region.

Thirteen new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Suffolk, as the total rose to 2,936, according to the state, and there were eight in Nassau, as the death toll climbed to 2,798 since the pandemic began.

The latest breakdown of the communities with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau, according to the most recent data provided by the county Department of Health on Feb. 12:

Levittown: 3,553;

Freeport: 2,886;

Hicksville: 2,854;

Hempstead: 2,851;

East Meadow: 2,660;

Valley Stream: 2,533;

Oceanside: 2,166;

Elmont: 2,155;

Long Beach: 2,154;

Franklin Square: 2,136;

Glen Cove: 1,987;

Uniondale: 1,847;

Massapequa: 1,620;

Rockville Centre: 1,576;

Baldwin: 1,419;

Woodmere: 1,417;

West Hempstead: 1,357

Plainview: 1,349;

North Bellmore: 1,334;

North Massapequa: 1,310;

Wantagh: 1,298;

Massapequa Park: 1,233;

Mineola: 1,250;

Merrick: 1,249;

Lynbrook: 1,247;

East Massapequa: 1,231;

Seaford: 1,209.

The breakdown of cases reported in Suffolk County, according to the Department of Health:

Brookhaven: 42,451;

Islip: 37,952;

Babylon: 21,245;

Huntington: 16,974;

Smithtown: 10,669;

Southampton: 4,531;

Riverhead: 2,820;

East Hampton: 1,359;

Southold: 1,340;

Shelter Island: 42.

There were 237,134 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Feb. 11, according to Cuomo, resulting in 8,404 new cases for a 3.54 percent positive infection rate, holding relatively steady from the previous day.

The seven-day average positivity rate in New York has dropped to 4.04 percent, the lowest since Nov. 30, representing 35 days of consecutive decline in the number.

Two hundred and seventy-four COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals, as the total being treated dropped to 7,068 still being treated statewide, down by more than 700 a week ago. There are 1,358 patients in ICU, and 869 are currently intubated.

There were 135 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 1,512,690 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 34.5 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 36,882 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

