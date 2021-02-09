COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Long Island Cases By Community

The positive COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island continues dropping, though it remains the highest in the state.

There were 820 new COVID-19 infections confirmed in Nassau on Monday, Feb. 8, bringing the total to 135,711 since the pandemic began last year. Suffolk reported 712 new infections, for a total of 150,426.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 9, there were 1,370 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Long Island, representing 0.05 percent of the region's population, the highest rate in New York. There is currently 30 percent of hospital beds still available on Long Island in case of a new spike in cases.

If Long Island - or any of the state's nine other regions - finds itself in danger of hitting its 90 percent hospital capacity rate within three weeks, Cuomo has vowed to shut down the entire region.

The seven-day average infection rate for those tested on Long Island has been dropping, from 6.19 percent to 5.36 percent in the past week, the highest in the state ahead of the mid-Hudson Valley (5.34 percent) and New York City (5.13 percent), the only regions above 5 percent.

Sixteen new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Suffolk, as the total rose to 2,901, according to the state, and in Nassau, 11 new fatalities brought the death toll to 2,768 since last March.

The latest breakdown of the communities with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau, according to the most recent data provided by the county Department of Health on Feb. 9:

Levittown: 3,462;

Freeport: 2,802;

Hicksville: 2,787;

Hempstead: 2,773;

East Meadow: 2,601;

Valley Stream: 2,441;

Long Beach: 2,117;

Oceanside: 2,113;

Elmont: 2,089;

Franklin Square: 2,080;

Glen Cove: 1,942;

Uniondale: 1,797;

Massapequa: 1,584;

Rockville Centre: 1,539;

Woodmere: 1,383;

Baldwin: 1,380;

West Hempstead: 1,321

Plainview: 1,308;

North Bellmore: 1,287;

North Massapequa: 1,276;

Wantagh: 1,270;

Lynbrook: 1,220;

Merrick: 1,215;

Mineola: 1,209;

East Massapequa: 1,208;

Massapequa Park: 1,208;

Mineola: 1,187.

The breakdown of cases reported in Suffolk County, according to the Department of Health:

Brookhaven: 41,796;

Islip: 37,428;

Babylon: 20,936;

Huntington: 16,659;

Smithtown: 10,490;

Southampton: 4,463;

Riverhead: 2,770;

East Hampton: 1,351;

Southold: 1,321;

Shelter Island: 42.

"Now more than ever, it's critically important we stay united and keep the momentum on our side - especially as new variants of the virus threaten to upend the progress we have made," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "Simultaneously, we also must continue to get New Yorkers vaccinated as quickly and fairly as possible."

There were 153,648 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Monday, Feb. 8, resulting in a total of 7,866 confirmed infections.

The average seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 4.38 percent this week, the lowest number since Dec. 1 last year. There are currently 7,875 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus and there were 138 new virus-related deaths reported on Monday.

"Our post-holiday surge reduction is continuing, and that is the direct result of the toughness of New Yorkers who have sacrificed and done what is needed to beat back this invisible enemy," Cuomo said. "Our infection rate is the lowest it has been since December 1, so we're back to where we started on the holiday surge."

Statewide, a total of 1,479,220 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 33.69 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 36,339 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

"We've made great progress on that front, but one factor continues to hold us back - the supply," Cuomo added. "Thankfully, the new federal government has begun righting the wrongs of the past administration and the future is looking bright. If we all just stay disciplined and keep doing what we need to do, we will win this war."

