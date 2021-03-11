COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Long Island Cases By Community, Other Data

The positive COVID-19 test rate on Long Island remains among the highest in the state as both Suffolk and Nassau counties recorded more than 500 new cases in the latest data released by the state Department of Health.

In Suffolk, 598 new infections were confirmed, bringing the total in the county to 168,199 since the pandemic began last year. Nassau reported 577 new cases, as the total hit 154,288.

The average seven-day infection rate on Long Island was up slightly, from 4.23 percent on Monday, March 8 to 4.25 the following day, the second-highest in the state behind only the mid-Hudson Valley (4.32 percent). The statewide rate has dropped to 3.11 percent.

As of Wednesday, March 10, there were 814 COVID-19 patients - down from 885 late last week - hospitalized on Long Island, representing 0.03 percent of the region's population and leaving 35 percent of hospital beds still available.

The state was also reporting 670 of Long Island's 854 ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, leaving 23 percent available in case of another surge of the virus.

If Long Island - or any of the state's nine other regions - finds itself in danger of hitting its 90 percent hospital capacity rate within three weeks, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vowed to shut down the entire region, though the numbers are trending in the right direction.

The latest breakdown of the communities with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau, according to the most recent data provided by the county Department of Health on March 10:

Levittown: 4,259

Hicksville: 3,466;

Freeport: 3,386;

Hempstead: 3,397;

East Meadow: 3,112;

Valley Stream: 3,014;

Oceanside: 2,608;

Elmont: 2,607;

Long Beach: 2,594;

Franklin Square: 2,521;

Glen Cove: 2,403;

Uniondale: 2,230;

Massapequa: 1,883;

Rockville Centre: 1,849;

Baldwin: 1,701;

Woodmere: 1,667;

Plainview: 1,601;

North Bellmore: 1,596;

West Hempstead: 1,594

Wantagh: 1,594;

North Massapequa: 1,531;

Lynbrook: 1,522;

Mineola: 1,500;

East Massapequa: 1,451;

Garden City: 1,447;

Massapequa Park: 1,442;

Merrick: 1,415;

Seaford: 1,411;

Bethpage: 1,364.

The breakdown of cases reported in Suffolk County, according to the Department of Health:

Brookhaven: 46,958;

Islip: 41,397;

Babylon: 23,319;

Huntington: 19,005;

Smithtown: 11,709;

Southampton: 4,941;

Riverhead: 3,127;

Southold: 1,489;

East Hampton: 1,462;

Shelter Island: 47.

There were 205,616 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on March 9 according to Cuomo, resulting in 6,489 new cases for a 3.16 percent positive infection rate, down slightly from the previous day.

One hundred and one new COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals, leaving 4,798 still being treated statewide. There are 999 in ICU and 686 intubated.

There were 58 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Cuomo made note that approximately 90 percent of the first COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated to New York have been administered as of 11 a.m. on March 10.

A total of 5,941,072 first doses have been received, with 143,593 administered in the past 24 hours. The Department of Health was reporting that 19.9 percent of New Yorkers have received a first dose, and 9.8 percent have completed the vaccination series.

"We're working hard every day to get New York's infection rate down while increasing the vaccination rate, and the state is making significant progress in that ongoing footrace," Cuomo said. "But even as we gain more supply of the vaccine, grow our distribution network and get more shots in arms, New Yorkers need to stay vigilant, so that we don't lose an inch of that progress.

"We're expanding eligibility and continually extending our efforts to get the vaccine to underserved communities, and until every New Yorker is vaccinated I encourage everyone to keep washing their hands, wearing masks, and social distancing as we get through this fight together."

Statewide, a total of 1,699,817 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of more than 40 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 39,320 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.