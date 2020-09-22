COVID-19: Five States Added To NY/NJ/CT Quarantine List

Travelers from five states have been added to the COVID-19 joint quarantine list of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The new states added on Tuesday, Sept. 22 are Arizona, Minnesota, Nevada, Rhode Island, and Wyoming.

No states or territories have been removed.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

Those who have traveled to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut from those areas, all of which have significant community spread, are required to quarantine for 14 days.

The full, updated travel advisory list of 33 states and two territories are as follows:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Arizona

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Nevada

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

West Virginia

Wyoming

The first quarantine order was issued on June 25.

