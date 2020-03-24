COVID-19: Five More Long Island Fatalities Reported, Bringing Total To 27

There have been five new deaths on Long Island tied to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total to 27 fatal cases since the outbreak began several weeks ago.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said on Tuesday, March 24 that there is now a total of 2,869 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nassau County, including an 85-year-old man in the Town of Oyster Bay who died.

That was the 10th death in Nassau since the outbreak.

In Suffolk County, Executive Steve Bellone said that there have been 422 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,880. Of those cases, there were four more residents who died from the virus, bringing the county's total to 17.

Of the fatal cases, most have been elderly and suffering from underlying health conditions.

The most COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County have been reported in Huntington, Islip, Babylon, Brookhaven, Southold, and Smithtown, all of which have more than 50 confirmed cases. In Nassau, the cases centered in Oyster Bay and Hempstead.

“We are in a crisis period,” Bellone said. “Staying home is about reducing transmission so that our hospital system doesn’t get overloaded. If that happens, it will affect every single person among us in one way or another.”

Supplies have been in short supply, according to Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, who has been working on supply drives for personal protective equipment, which led to the acquisition of more than 284,000 gloves, N-95 masks, gowns, and surgical masks in one day.

As of Tuesday, March 24, globally, there have been 396,592 cases of coronavirus, which resulted in 17,229 deaths. There have been 46,168 confirmed cases in the United States, the third-most in the world behind only China and Italy.

