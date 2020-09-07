Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
COVID-19: Five Long Island Businesses Cited For Violations In State Police, SLA Patrols

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Pixabay

Five Long Island establishments were cited for COVID-19 guideline violations in patrols conducted by State Police Task Force and State Liquor Authority on Sunday, Sept. 6.

A total of 1,064 establishments in New York City and Long Island were visited with seven businesses being found to not be in compliance with state requirements. 

The breakdown is as follows:

  • Suffolk - 5 
  • Brooklyn - 1
  • Manhattan - 1

The specific names of the businesses were not released.

Of the 58,865 COVID test results reported on Sunday, Sept. 6 to New York State, 520, or 0.88 percent, were positive.

On Long Island, the positivity rate for Sunday was 1.0 percent. That's down slightly from 1.1 percent a day earlier.

In Nassau County, 36 new COVID cases were confirmed with another 46 in Sullivan County.

A total of 520 new COVID cases were reported, bringing the statewide total to 440,021 during the pandemic.

There were two new deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,361.

Here is overall state data for Sunday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 413 (+3)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 49
  • Number ICU - 115 (-4)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 57 (+1)
  • Total Discharges - 75,471 (+46)
  • Deaths - 2

