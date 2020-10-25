Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

COVID-19: Far Rockaway Healthcare Facility Cited By Feds For Violations

Zak Failla
The Haven Manor Health Care Center.
The Haven Manor Health Care Center. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A healthcare facility in Far Rockaway is among 112 that have been cited for violations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic in March through Thursday, Oct. 15, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited 112 establishments for violations relating to their response to the virus, resulting in proposed penalties totaling $1,603,544. 

Among the establishments cited was Haven Manor Health Care Center LLC in Far Rockaway, which was fined $12,145 for violations.

OSHA said that the inspections resulted in violations for failure to:

  • Implement a written respiratory protection program;
  • Provide a medical evaluation, respirator fit test, training on the proper use of a respirator and personal protective equipment;
  • Report an injury, illness, or fatality;
  • Record an injury or illness on OSHA recordkeeping forms; and
  • Comply with the General Duty Clause of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970.

According to OSHA, Manor Health Care Center was cited for failing to “ensure that an employee using a tight-fitting facepiece respirator is fit tested prior to initial use of the respirator, whenever a different respirator facepiece (size, style, model or make) is used.”

