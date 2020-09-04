COVID-19: Death Totals Updated For Nassau, Suffolk To 956 Combined For Both Counties

The number of deaths of Long Island residents from novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is now near 1,000 as Nassau and Suffolk positive cases climb daily.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced Thursday afternoon, April 9 that there have been 1,592 confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 20,140. There have been 633 deaths reported in Nassau since the outbreak.

In Suffolk County, Executive Steve Bellone said on Thursday afternoon that there are 1,569 newly reported cases, as the countywide total climbed to 18,803. There have been at least 323 deaths due to COVID-19 in Suffolk.

Bellone warned that Suffolk is following a similar trajectory of that in New York City, though the county might be a week or two behind NYC, which has now started to see an apparent "leveling of the curve" of cases. New York City has dealt with nearly 90,000 COVID-19 cases since the virus began to spread.

“Suffolk County is still not at the apex,” he said. “We’re right in the thick of this battle. There is more to come, and that means we all have an obligation to follow the guidance, socially distance, and stay at home as much as possible.”

Statewide, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that there have been 10,621 new cases - 159,937 total - of the virus, which resulted in 7,067 deaths since the first New Yorker was diagnosed with COVID-19 39 days ago.

Cuomo said health officials “watching” Nassau and Suffolk counties as the number of cases and deaths related to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is on the rise.

“We’ve been watching Rockland County, Nassau County, Suffolk County closely,” he said. “We’re looking at the concentric circles around New York City, and the natural spread circles are toward the suburbs. Westchester has already had trouble, now we’re seeing new hotspots on Long Island and the other suburbs.”

