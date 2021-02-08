COVID-19: Date Set For Vaccines To Start For Those With Underlying Conditions, Comorbidities

A date has now been set for New Yorkers with comorbidities and underlying conditions to make appointments at state-run COVID-19 mass vaccination sites.

The first date to make appointments is Sunday, Feb. 14, with the first date for vaccines on Monday, Feb. 15.

Excess vaccine supply meant for hospital workers is being used to open eligibility for New Yorkers with comorbidities and underlying conditions.

Local health departments will determine how, where, and when to schedule appointments in their jurisdictions, the state's health department said.

"As the state's effort to vaccinate health care workers nears completion this week, we are now shifting those doses to prioritize those New Yorkers with comorbidities and pre-existing conditions - a group which has felt the brunt of COVID's destructiveness first-hand," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "While this is a great step forward in ensuring the most vulnerable among us have access to this life-saving vaccine, it's no secret that any time you're dealing with a resource this scarce, there are going to be attempts to commit fraud and game the system.

"That's why it's been critically important that we put safeguards in place to prevent bad actors from slowing the distribution process and we have done just that. Again, I want to remind newly eligible New Yorkers to please be patient when beginning to schedule appointments - we can only administer as many doses as the federal supply allows and we're continuing to fight for more every day."

To show they have comorbidities or underlying conditions, New Yorkers must provide documentation as required by the facility where they are getting vaccinated which must be either:

Doctor's Letter, or

Medical Information Evidencing Comorbidity, or

Signed Certification

New York State will audit local systems. The New York State Department of Health will host a call with county executives and local health departments to discuss strategies and compliance associated with vaccinating New Yorkers with comorbidities and underlying conditions.

The full list of comorbidities and underlying conditions is available below. The list is subject to change as additional scientific evidence is published and as New York State obtains and analyzes additional state-specific data.

Adults of any age with the following conditions due to increased risk of moderate or severe illness or death from the virus that causes COVID-19:

Cancer (current or in remission, including 9/11-related cancers)

Chronic kidney disease

Pulmonary Disease, including but not limited to, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, and 9/11 related pulmonary diseases

Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities including Down Syndrome

Heart conditions, including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, or hypertension (high blood pressure)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) including but not limited to solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, use of other immune weakening medicines, or other causes

Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2), Obesity (body mass index, BMI, of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or Thalassemia

Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Neurologic conditions including but not limited to Alzheimer's Disease or dementia

Liver disease

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.