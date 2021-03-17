COVID-19: CVS Adds Vaccination Sites On Long Island

CVS has added nine new vaccination sites on Long Island, bringing the number of sites the company is offering statewide to 174.

The new sites are in:

Centereach

East Northport

Franklin Square

Long Beach

North Babylon

North Baldwin

North Bay Shore

Southampton

Shirley

Availability of appointments changes daily, sometimes even hourly, so it's best to check frequently. Appointments were available at the Long Island sites as of Wednesday, March 17.

In New York, to receive a vaccine you must:

Be a resident of New York

Must be age 60 or older

Teachers K-12, daycare, and preschool workers and staff are eligible

To book an appointment, or for a full list of sites with CVS click here.

As of Tuesday, March 16, 4.5 million New Yorkers have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose with 134,536 doses given in the last 24 hours.

