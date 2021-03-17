COVID-19: CVS Adds Vaccination Sites On Long Island

CVS has added nine new vaccination sites on Long Island, bringing the number of sites the company is offering statewide to 174.
The new sites are in:
- Centereach
- East Northport
- Franklin Square
- Long Beach
- North Babylon
- North Baldwin
- North Bay Shore
- Southampton
- Shirley
Availability of appointments changes daily, sometimes even hourly, so it's best to check frequently. Appointments were available at the Long Island sites as of Wednesday, March 17.
In New York, to receive a vaccine you must:
- Be a resident of New York
- Must be age 60 or older
- Teachers K-12, daycare, and preschool workers and staff are eligible
To book an appointment, or for a full list of sites with CVS click here.
As of Tuesday, March 16, 4.5 million New Yorkers have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose with 134,536 doses given in the last 24 hours.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.