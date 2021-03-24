Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Missing Long Island 27-Year-Old Found
COVID-19: CVS Adds More Long Island Vaccination Sites

Kathy Reakes
CVS has added five new vaccine sites on Long Island.
CVS has added five new vaccine sites on Long Island. Photo Credit: CVS/Twitter

For those still searching out a COVID-19 vaccine, CVS Pharmacy has added five new sites on Long Island for state residents 50 and older or those with comorbidities.

The addition brings the total number of CVS sites statewide to 185, up from 174 last week.

Residents will need an appointment to receive a shot. To sign up, visit the pharmacy's website here

The new sites are:

Suffolk County

  • Bohemia
  • Kings Park
  • Farmingville
Nassau County

  • Mineola

Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday, March 23, 137,814 doses have been given within the last 24 hours, and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past week.

Cuomo said the demand for the vaccine still outweighs the amount available, so residents need to be patient when attempting to sign up for a shot.

With CVS, the availability of appointments changes hourly, so it's best to keep checking back.

