COVID-19: CVS Adds More Long Island Vaccination Sites

For those still searching out a COVID-19 vaccine, CVS Pharmacy has added five new sites on Long Island for state residents 50 and older or those with comorbidities.

The addition brings the total number of CVS sites statewide to 185, up from 174 last week.

Residents will need an appointment to receive a shot. To sign up, visit the pharmacy's website here.

The new sites are:

Suffolk County

Bohemia

Kings Park

Farmingville

Kings Park

Nassau County

Mineola

Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday, March 23, 137,814 doses have been given within the last 24 hours, and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past week.

Cuomo said the demand for the vaccine still outweighs the amount available, so residents need to be patient when attempting to sign up for a shot.

With CVS, the availability of appointments changes hourly, so it's best to keep checking back.

