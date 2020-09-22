Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
COVID-19: CDC Releases Halloween Guidelines For Trick-Or-Treating

Joe Lombardi
New guidelines for the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) are discouraging trick-or-treating on Halloween.
New guidelines for trick-or-treating on Halloween have been released by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC).

The guidance was published on the CDC website Monday night, Sept. 21.

"Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses," the CDC said. "There are several safer, alternative ways to participate in Halloween. 

"If you may have COVID-19 or you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should not participate in in-person Halloween festivities and should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters."

The CDC offered several alternatives to trick-or-treating, including:

  • Participating in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard).
  • Having a small group, outdoor, open-air costume parade where people are distanced more than 6 feet apart
  • Attending a costume party held outdoors where protective masks are used and people can remain more than 6 feet apart.

Click here to read the CDC guidelines.

