COVID-19: CDC Advises Against Thanksgiving Travel, Having Guests From Outside Household

Joe Lombardi
Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Photo Credit: anncapictures via Pixabay

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now advising Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving and to avoid being with people from outside the household for the holiday.

The new guidelines were announced Thursday, Nov. 19 on the CDC's website.

More than one million COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States over the last seven days, the agency said. In addition, more people are now hospitalized with the virus than at any point during the pandemic, which has now led to the deaths of more than 250,000 Americans.

"As cases continue to increase rapidly across the United States, the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with," the CDC said. "Gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu."

Click here to review the new CDC guidelines.

