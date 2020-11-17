Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Alert Issued For Exposure At Long Island Restaurant

Joe Lombardi
Health officials are warning about possible COVID-19 exposure at a popular Long Island restaurant.
Health officials are warning about possible COVID-19 exposure at a popular Long Island restaurant. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services is advising anyone who visited Friendly’s Restaurant, located at 949 Old Country Road in Riverhead on Thursday, Nov. 5 or Friday, Nov. 6 that they may have been exposed to COVID.

"This information is being shared with the public immediately upon discovery through intensive case investigation that more than one person connected with this venue has contracted the virus," the department said in a statement released Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Those who were potentially exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days after visiting the restaurant, according to the department. 

According to the CDC, symptoms of COVID-19 include:

  • fever, 
  • cough, 
  • shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, 
  • fatigue, 
  • muscle or body aches, 
  • headache, 
  • new loss of taste or smell, 
  • sore throat, 
  • congestion or runny nose, 
  • nausea or vomiting, 
  • diarrhea.

Suffolk County health officials also encourage potentially exposed persons to get tested for COVID-19. 

