COVID-19: 3 Three Long Island Businesses Face Charges After Compliance Inspections

Three Long Island businesses were cited for failing to comply with state mandates during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic over the holiday weekend.

Rick Gibbs of Rick's Crabby Cowboy, Vincenzo Lentini of Ruschmeyers, and Jeffrey Capri of Nick's on the Beach are all facing charges following COVID-19 safety inspections in the Hamptons.

Each of the three are facing misdemeanor charges for violating the State Liquor Authority Alcoholic Beverage Control laws, during inspections related to COVID-19 safety regulation compliance.

A town enforcement and compliance detail consisting of a police officer, fire marshal, and police sergeant visited businesses to ensure compliance with the restrictions placed on restaurants and bars under New York State’s “New York Forward” reopening plan, designed to allow business to safely resume during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Town officials said that police officers documented numerous additional alleged violations at the three establishments, including some related to COVID-19 health and safety regulations, which will be referred to the State Liquor Authority.

Officials noted that photos and videos were taken of crowds at the establishments in question, which could face a suspension on their liquor licenses.

“While the vast majority of businesses are operating safely, and are respectful of the potential threat from COVID-19, we cannot allow some to operate in ways that threaten the public health as well as the continued ability for other businesses to remain open,” East Hampton Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc said.

“I will be asking the State Liquor Authority to suspend the license of any business that openly and repeatedly flouts COVID-19 safety regulations,” he added. “We cannot afford to have responsible businesses shut down due to irresponsible operators.”

Actions from the State Liquor Authority are currently pending as they investigate the allegations.

“Please mask up whenever six-foot spacing is not possible and at all times while using essential businesses,” police in East Hampton said. “Gatherings are still limited to 25 people, and those not from same household should wear a mask when within six feet. Restaurants have strict guidelines, please follow all of their rules and help them stay open.

“Congregating on the outskirts of restaurants is not allowed and open alcohol on the streets is not allowed, despite the ‘to go’ drink provision of the orders,” police said.

“Beach regulations are still in effect, please mask up in parking lots, when entering and exiting the beach and when using facilities, and maintain six to eight foot spacing on the sand.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.