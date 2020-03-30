COVID-19: 1,667 New Cases On Long Island, With Overall Total In Both Counties Now 13,135

There were 1,667 new positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reported on Long Island the last 24 hours.

In Nassau County, there were 889 new cases reported, officials said, bringing the total to 7,344. In Suffolk, 768 new cases brought the total to 5,791. That marks 13,135 cases on Long Island since the outbreak.

New York’s 66,497 COVID-19 cases remain the most in the nation, ahead of New Jersey (13,386 cases), California (6,266), Michigan (5,472), and Massachusetts (4,955).

Of the New Yorkers hospitalized for COVID-19 cases, 632 more people had been discharged, bringing to the total to 4,204 who have been treated and released from hospitals this month.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that New Yorkers need to practice common-sense measures such as social distancing if they hope to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

"When I issued the stay-at-home order, it was an ‘it would be nice if you did’ order, it was a mandate. If you are a non-essential worker, stay at home,” he said. “I know isolation can be boring and oppressive, but it is better than the alternative. Staying at home is your best option. If you have to go out, you don’t want proximity to other people and you should stay away from places that are (densely populated).”

Cuomo called the fight against COVID-19, a “battle,” stating that healthcare professionals are the soldiers in that battle.

“In this battle, the troopers are our healthcare professionals,” he said. “They are the troops who are fighting this battle for us. We need to recruit more healthcare workers and share more healthcare professionals within this state and country.

“The president said this is a war, and I agree with that,” he continued. “So let’s act that way and let’s act that way now and show commonality and unity this country hasn’t seen in decades, because we need it now, more than ever.”

