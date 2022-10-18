Contact Us
Closures Planned For Stretch Of Southern State Parkway In Hempstead

Nicole Valinote
Nicole Valinote
Southern State Parkway in Hempstead
Southern State Parkway in Hempstead Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Officials issued an alert to motorists about the upcoming overnight closures of a stretch of the Southern State Parkway.

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18, the westbound Southern State Parkway will be closed to all traffic between Exit 27 (Wantagh State Parkway) and Exit 20 (Baldwin Road/Grand Avenue) in Hempstead from 9 p.m. through 5 a.m., the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The closures are set to last for four nights to facilitate a pavement resurfacing project, officials said.

State officials said one westbound lane will close beginning at 8 p.m.

A detour route along westbound State Route 24 (Hempstead Turnpike) will be posted for motorists, according to the announcement.

