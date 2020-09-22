Cardi B, Two Others Facing Lawsuit From Long Island Beachgoers

Some beachgoers on Long Island are suing rapper Cardi B, her sister Hennessy Carolina, and Carolina’s girlfriend, Michelle Diaz over an alleged confrontation that happened over Labor Day weekend.

The lawsuit alleges that Carolina assaulted, battered, threatened and defamed three people at Smith Point Beach on Fire Island last month. The rapper and Diaz were also named int he lawsuit for defamation and civil rights violations, according to multiple reports.

It is alleged that Suffolk County residents were at the beach with their families over the holiday when Carolina reported approached them “raging, spitting, insulting, assaulting, defaming and threatening them, all the while videotaping them, because one of them wore a MAGA hat.”

Cardi B later released video of the incident that prosecutors allege she edited before making it public.

In the video, an expletive-laden argument can be heard that concluded with one woman giving Carolina the middle finger as she was walking away.

“(My) sister can't go to the beach in the Hamptons wit (sic) out trump supporters harassing cause they were by themselves & Santa Claus was harassing my sis GF all because they are a Afro/Hispanic gay couple,” the rapper posted on social media in September after the incident.

John Ray, the plaintiffs’ attorney, told ABC 7 that “Hennessy, Cardi B and celebrity model Michelle Diaz deviously edited the videotape and published the edited version all over social media, across the world for all to see, and maliciously falsely labeled these residents and their families as ‘N…s’ and as racists.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.