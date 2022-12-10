'Brazen Burglar' Sentenced For Role In Stealing $1M In Cash, Property From North Shore Homes

For taking part in a lucrative burglary ring that targeted affluent homes on Long Island, a convicted felon will spend two decades in prison.

Andres Zapata, age 24, of Queens, was sentenced to 20 years behind bars Wednesday, Oct. 12, in Nassau County Supreme Court.

The sentence followed his jury conviction in April 2022 on seven counts of second-degree burglary, attempted burglary, and possession of burglar tools.

Prosecutors argued that Zapata and his co-defendants burglarized or attempted to burglarize eight houses in gated communities on the North Shore of Nassau County between May and September 2018.

With a lookout who could warn of approaching police posted at the gates, the group would then enter the homes through broken rear windows or doors, prosecutors said.

In all, they made off with more than $1 million in cash, foreign currency, jewelry, and designer handbags.

Zapata and his co-defendants burglarized several homes in Old Westbury, Manhasset, Jericho, and Woodbury, according to investigators.

Nassau County Police finally busted Zapata in September 2018.

“Andres Zapata and his co-defendants brazenly burglarized homes on the North Shore, smashing rear windows and doors to gain access and making off with cash, jewelry, and other luxury items,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said.

“This sophisticated burglary operation was ended when Nassau County Police Department officers caught these individuals in the act and arrested them. Today’s sentence holds Zapata accountable for his unsettling crime spree.”

In October 2021, a jury convicted Zapata’s 34-year-old co-defendant, Brayan Castano, of Elmhurst, Queens, of multiple felony burglary charges.

